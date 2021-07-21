Acting Secretary Kathleen Jabs, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, and Andrea O. Bailey, Potomac District Supervisor, attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Warrior Challenge Course located outside of Marine Corps Base Quantico at Locust Shade Park in Triangle, Va. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Erin Rohn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 08:32 Photo ID: 6784539 VIRIN: 210721-M-BI546-1006 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.85 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior Challenge Course Grand Opening at Locust Shade Park [Image 6 of 6], by Erin Rohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.