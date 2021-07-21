Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Challenge Course Grand Opening at Locust Shade Park [Image 3 of 6]

    Warrior Challenge Course Grand Opening at Locust Shade Park

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Erin Rohn 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico Commander, Colonel Michael L. Brooks, attends the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Warrior Challenge Course located outside of MCB Quantico at Locust Shade Park in Triangle, Va. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Erin Rohn)

    MCB Quantico
    MCICOM
    Warrior Challenge Course

