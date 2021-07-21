Warrior Challenge Course Grand Opening at Locust Shade Park

Community partners from Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico, Veterans and Defense Affairs, Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism and Prince William County Board of Supervisors participate in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Warrior Challenge Course located outside of MCB Quantico at Locust Shade Park in Triangle, Va. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Erin Rohn)

Date Taken: 07.21.2021