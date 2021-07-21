Warrior Challenge Course Grand Opening at Locust Shade Park

The Warrior Challenge Course located outside of Marine Corps Base Quantico at Locust Shade Park in Triangle, Va. includes an obstacle course, children’s play area, outdoor gym and a timed sprint track. The children’s play area is next to the outdoor gym and allows parents and children to safely work out in a shared space. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Erin Rohn)

