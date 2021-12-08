Capt. William Mengon, Project Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan District, presents Lt. Col. Lt. Col. Yasuto Ito, Japan Ground Self Defense Force deputy commander, 4th Engineer Group, with the unit patch of the Japan Engineer District. This show of friendship is one of many ways American and Japanese Engineers engage in cultural exchange and understanding.

