    Cultural Exchange [Image 6 of 6]

    Cultural Exchange

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Capt. William Mengon, Project Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan District, presents Lt. Col. Lt. Col. Yasuto Ito, Japan Ground Self Defense Force deputy commander, 4th Engineer Group, with the unit patch of the Japan Engineer District. This show of friendship is one of many ways American and Japanese Engineers engage in cultural exchange and understanding.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 03:43
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Engineers
    Japan
    USACE
    JGSFD
    JED

