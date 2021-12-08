Floating Bridges

Officers from Japan Engineer District observe members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force 4th Engineer Group, 4th Facility Group, conduct floating bridge training on Lake Miyagase in Kanagawa, Japan, on August 12th. Due to constraints of the COVID pandemic, this was the first time members of JED were able to see the training this year.

