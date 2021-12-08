Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Floating Bridges [Image 5 of 6]

    Floating Bridges

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Officers from Japan Engineer District observe members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force 4th Engineer Group, 4th Facility Group, conduct floating bridge training on Lake Miyagase in Kanagawa, Japan, on August 12th. Due to constraints of the COVID pandemic, this was the first time members of JED were able to see the training this year.

    Engineers
    Japan
    USACE
    JGSDF
    JED

