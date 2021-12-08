Floating Bridges

Maj. Bobby Johnson, Japan Engineer District deputy commander is instructed on how to propel a wasen, or traditional Japanese boat, by Lt. Col. Yasuto Ito, Japan Ground Self Defense Force deputy commander, 4th Engineer Group. By using a uniquely engineered rudder that acts in the same way as a fish’s tail, the wasen is able to traverse a body of water without a sound. (photo courtesy of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force)
