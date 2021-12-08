Maj. Bobby Johnson, Japan Engineer District deputy commander is instructed on how to propel a wasen, or traditional Japanese boat, by Lt. Col. Yasuto Ito, Japan Ground Self Defense Force deputy commander, 4th Engineer Group. By using a uniquely engineered rudder that acts in the same way as a fish’s tail, the wasen is able to traverse a body of water without a sound. (photo courtesy of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 03:43 Photo ID: 6784307 VIRIN: 210812-A-AD803-352 Resolution: 2992x2000 Size: 957.15 KB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Floating Bridges [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.