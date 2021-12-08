Officers from Japan Engineer District disembark a traditional Japanese boat while observing Japan Ground Self Defense Force training on Lake Miyagase in Kanagawa, Japan, on August 12th. The officers were given the opportunity to learn to drive the traditional watercraft whose use dates back hundreds of years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 03:43 Photo ID: 6784306 VIRIN: 210812-A-AD803-261 Resolution: 5219x3499 Size: 5.35 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Floating Bridges [Image 6 of 6], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.