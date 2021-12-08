Officers from Japan Engineer District disembark a traditional Japanese boat while observing Japan Ground Self Defense Force training on Lake Miyagase in Kanagawa, Japan, on August 12th. The officers were given the opportunity to learn to drive the traditional watercraft whose use dates back hundreds of years.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 03:43
|Photo ID:
|6784306
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-AD803-261
|Resolution:
|5219x3499
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Floating Bridges [Image 6 of 6], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT