Members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force 4th Engineer Group, 4th Facility Group, conduct floating bridge training on Lake Miyagase in Kanagawa, Japan, on August 12th. The training helps the Japanese Engineers prepare to move large objects, such as a vehicle, over water when other means of movement would be unavailable.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 03:43
|Photo ID:
|6784305
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-AD803-171
|Resolution:
|4289x6576
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Floating Bridges [Image 6 of 6], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
