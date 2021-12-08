Members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force 4th Engineer Group, 4th Facility Group, conduct floating bridge training on Lake Miyagase in Kanagawa, Japan, on August 12th. The training helps the Japanese Engineers prepare to move large objects, such as a vehicle, over water when other means of movement would be unavailable.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 03:43 Photo ID: 6784305 VIRIN: 210812-A-AD803-171 Resolution: 4289x6576 Size: 4.59 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Floating Bridges [Image 6 of 6], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.