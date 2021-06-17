Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seaside Raptor [Image 3 of 8]

    Seaside Raptor

    OCEAN CITY, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, speaks with Tech. Sgt. Lenny Buscemi, F-22 Demo Team crew chief, upon arrival at Wallops Island Flight Facility NASA hanger June 17, 2021, at Wallops Island, Va. Crew chiefs like Buscemi are responsible for all the mechanical maintenance of the aircraft, and ensure the F-22 Raptor demonstration is conducted on time during an airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 13:12
    Photo ID: 6783214
    VIRIN: 210617-F-EZ530-1021
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seaside Raptor [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seaside Raptor
    Seaside Raptor
    Seaside Raptor
    Seaside Raptor
    Seaside Raptor
    Seaside Raptor
    Seaside Raptor
    Seaside Raptor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Show
    F-22 Raptor
    USAF
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT