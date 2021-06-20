U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a pull-push during the Ocean City Airshow, June 20, 2021, at Ocean City, Md. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust, allowing the aircraft to takeoff straight into the vertical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.14.2021 13:12 Photo ID: 6783215 VIRIN: 210620-F-EZ530-0090 Resolution: 5131x3414 Size: 8.31 MB Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seaside Raptor [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.