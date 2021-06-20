U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, performs a pull-push during the Ocean City Airshow, June 20, 2021, at Ocean City, Md. The F-22 Raptor's two Pratt and Whitney F119 Turbofan engines bring a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust, allowing the aircraft to takeoff straight into the vertical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 13:12
|Photo ID:
|6783215
|VIRIN:
|210620-F-EZ530-0090
|Resolution:
|5131x3414
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|OCEAN CITY, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seaside Raptor [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
