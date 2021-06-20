U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, and a Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang break formation during the Ocean City Airshow, June 20, 2021, at Ocean City, Md. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation U.S. Air Force air power history, and serves as a memorial to those who have served by providing about 60 annual events around the world each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6783219
|VIRIN:
|210620-F-EZ530-0529
|Resolution:
|2845x1897
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|OCEAN CITY, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seaside Raptor [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT