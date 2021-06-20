Seaside Raptor

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, and a Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang break formation during the Ocean City Airshow, June 20, 2021, at Ocean City, Md. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation U.S. Air Force air power history, and serves as a memorial to those who have served by providing about 60 annual events around the world each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

Date Taken: 06.20.2021
Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US
by SSgt Donald Hudson