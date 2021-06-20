U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, flies in formation with a Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang during the Ocean City Airshow, June 20, 2021, at Ocean City, Md. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 2010, and works to provide demonstration flights to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.14.2021 13:13 Photo ID: 6783217 VIRIN: 210620-F-EZ530-0519 Resolution: 4186x2791 Size: 5.55 MB Location: OCEAN CITY, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seaside Raptor [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.