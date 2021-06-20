Seaside Raptor

U.S. Air Force Maj. Josh Gunderson, F-22 Demo Team commander, flies in formation with a Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation P-51 Mustang during the Ocean City Airshow, June 20, 2021, at Ocean City, Md. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 2010, and works to provide demonstration flights to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6783217
|VIRIN:
|210620-F-EZ530-0519
|Resolution:
|4186x2791
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|OCEAN CITY, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
