Sailors Test the Aqueous Film Forming Foam

Damage Controlman 3rd Class Daniel West, left, from Eastover, North Carolina, and Damage Damage Controlman 1st Class Michael Anderson, from Indianapolis, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Engineering department, operates the nozzle of a firehose during the test of the aqueous film forming foam push button system testing as part of post Full Ship Shock Trial, (FSST) maintenance on the flight deck, Aug. 9, 2021. Ford successfully completed the third and final scheduled explosive event of FSST while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Novalee Manzella)

