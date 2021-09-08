Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Test the Aqueous Film Forming Foam [Image 7 of 8]

    Sailors Test the Aqueous Film Forming Foam

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Novalee Manzella 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Daniel West, left, from Eastover, North Carolina, and Damage Damage Controlman 1st Class Michael Anderson, from Indianapolis, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Engineering department, operates the nozzle of a firehose during the test of the aqueous film forming foam push button system testing as part of post Full Ship Shock Trial, (FSST) maintenance on the flight deck, Aug. 9, 2021. Ford successfully completed the third and final scheduled explosive event of FSST while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Novalee Manzella)

    This work, Sailors Test the Aqueous Film Forming Foam [Image 8 of 8], by SN Novalee Manzella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gerald R. Ford
    AFFF
    Ford Class

