Seaman Alexis Harris, left, from Columbus, Ohio, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Gionni Juarez, from Los Angeles, assigned to Ford’s engineering department, test a fire hose on the flight deck, August 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing its final explosive event of shock trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)

