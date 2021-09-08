Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underway [Image 5 of 8]

    Underway

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Samuel Gruss 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Seaman Alexis Harris, left, from Columbus, Ohio, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Gionni Juarez, from Los Angeles, assigned to Ford’s engineering department, test a fire hose on the flight deck, August 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing its final explosive event of shock trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Gruss)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 21:02
    Photo ID: 6777226
    VIRIN: 210809-N-WO152-0002
    Resolution: 5263x3509
    Size: 791.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underway [Image 8 of 8], by SN Samuel Gruss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    First In Class
    WO152

