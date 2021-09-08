Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Test the Aqueous Film Forming Foam [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailors Test the Aqueous Film Forming Foam

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Seaman Novalee Manzella 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Francisco Diaz, left, from Haines City, Florida, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Carlos Rodriguez, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, assist in post Full Ship Shock Trial, (FSST) maintenance of a position sensor block on the flight deck, Aug. 9, 2021. Ford successfully completed the third and final scheduled explosive event of FSST while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Novalee Manzella)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    Gerald R. Ford
    AFFF
    Ford Class

