    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Lt. Cmdr. Vincent Chamberlain, from Sunrise, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) intelligence department, looks into a center line pelorus to find the ship’s bearing in the pilot house, Aug. 9, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing its final explosive event of shock trials. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

