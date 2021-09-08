Sailors Test the Aqueous Film Forming Foam

Electrician's Mate Fireman Michael Enriquez, from Houston, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, performs post Full Ship Shock Trial, (FSST) maintenance of a motor module on the flight deck, Aug. 9, 2021. Ford successfully completed the third and final scheduled explosive event of FSST while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Novalee Manzella)

Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN