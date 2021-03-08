U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katelyn Lawrence, a 7th Combat Weather Squadron weather craftsman, completes land navigation training at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany Aug. 4, 2021. The 435th AGOW builds expeditionary airfields on demand, provides joint airpower integration, enables multi-theater sustainment and support, delivers premier specialty training and builds partner capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Shelby Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6774994
|VIRIN:
|210804-F-ZZ463-1027
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forecast shows 7 CWS as trained warriors [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
