    AOTW soars in Azores [Image 1 of 8]

    AOTW soars in Azores

    LAJES FIELD, 20, PORTUGAL

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yunia Nakimbugwe, 765th Air Base Squadron financial operations technician, poses for a photo at Lajes Field, Azores, July 27, 2021. Nakimbugwe was recently named the 86th Airlift Wing’s Airlifter of the Week for leading the 65th Air Base Group’s Travel Pay section, conducting resiliency training for local nationals and Airmen and embodying the wingman ethos by assisting Airmen with personal and professional growth opportunities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AOTW soars in Azores [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

