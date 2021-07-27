U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yunia Nakimbugwe, 765th Air Base Squadron financial operations technician, poses for a photo at Lajes Field, Azores, July 27, 2021. Nakimbugwe was recently named the 86th Airlift Wing’s Airlifter of the Week for leading the 65th Air Base Group’s Travel Pay section, conducting resiliency training for local nationals and Airmen and embodying the wingman ethos by assisting Airmen with personal and professional growth opportunities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6774983 VIRIN: 210727-F-YM277-2002 Resolution: 3946x2631 Size: 1.88 MB Location: LAJES FIELD, 20, PT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AOTW soars in Azores [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.