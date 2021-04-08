U.S. Army Cpl. Ezequiel Arjon, a 66th Military Intelligence Brigade wheeled vehicle mechanic, explains the different components of a Humvee to members of the U.S. Air Force 7th Combat Weather Squadron at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 4, 2021. The Airmen and Soldiers partnered to train on Army warrior skills like land vehicle and convoy operations, environmental survival skills and tactical communications training. The 7th CWS attaches to Army special operations teams to provide accurate weather intelligence needed to execute missions in the air and on the ground. This training helped familiarize the Airmen with warrior skills to increase their capabilities downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6774989 VIRIN: 210804-F-YM277-1033 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.73 MB Location: WIESBADEN, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forecast shows 7 CWS as trained warriors [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.