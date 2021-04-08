Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forecast shows 7 CWS as trained warriors

    Forecast shows 7 CWS as trained warriors

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Cpl. Ezequiel Arjon, a 66th Military Intelligence Brigade wheeled vehicle mechanic, explains the different components of a Humvee to members of the U.S. Air Force 7th Combat Weather Squadron at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 4, 2021. The Airmen and Soldiers partnered to train on Army warrior skills like land vehicle and convoy operations, environmental survival skills and tactical communications training. The 7th CWS attaches to Army special operations teams to provide accurate weather intelligence needed to execute missions in the air and on the ground. This training helped familiarize the Airmen with warrior skills to increase their capabilities downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 02:30
    Photo ID: 6774989
    VIRIN: 210804-F-YM277-1033
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Forecast shows 7 CWS as trained warriors [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Megan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    expeditionary
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    combat readiness
    joint operations
    66th Military Intelligence Brigade

