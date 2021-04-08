Forecast shows 7 CWS as trained warriors

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 7th Combat Weather Squadron and Soldiers from the U.S. Army 66th Military Intelligence Brigade stack up and prepare to clear a room during a joint training exercise at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 4, 2021. The Airmen and Soldiers partnered to train on Army warrior skills like land vehicle and convoy operations, environmental survival skills and tactical communications training. The 7th CWS attaches to Army special operations teams to provide accurate weather intelligence needed to execute missions in the air and on the ground. This training helped familiarize the Airmen with warrior skills to increase their capabilities downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

