Forecast shows 7 CWS as trained warriors

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Sheldon, a 7th Combat Weather Squadron weather craftsman, guides a Humvee as it backs up to a trailer at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 4, 2021. The Airmen partnered with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade to train on Army warrior skills like land vehicle and convoy operations, environmental survival skills and tactical communications training. The 7th CWS attaches to Army special operations teams to provide accurate weather intelligence needed to execute missions in the air and on the ground. This training helped familiarize the Airmen with warrior skills to increase their capabilities downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz)

