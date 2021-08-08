Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 [Image 4 of 8]

    Kearsarge Supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210808-N-MZ836-2045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2021)
    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) strings a fuel line to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) during a fueling-at-sea, Aug. 8, 2021. Kearsarge is underway to support Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy's ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today's complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 16:58
    Photo ID: 6774514
    VIRIN: 210805-N-MZ836-2045
    Resolution: 6347x4231
    Size: 877.26 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
