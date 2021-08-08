Kearsarge Supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021

210808-N-MZ836-2045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2021)

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) strings a fuel line to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) during a fueling-at-sea, Aug. 8, 2021. Kearsarge is underway to support Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy's ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today's complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

