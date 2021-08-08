Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Is Underway To Support LSE 2021 [Image 2 of 8]

    Kearsarge Is Underway To Support LSE 2021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Boris 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210808-N-IK871-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 replace flight controls on a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Aug. 8,2021. Kearsarge is underway to support Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy's ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today's complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nick Boris)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 16:58
    Photo ID: 6774512
    VIRIN: 210808-N-IK871-1041
    Resolution: 5719x3813
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Kearsarge Is Underway To Support LSE 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Nicholas Boris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC 28
    #USNAVY
    #FORGEDBYTHESEA
    #USSKEARSARGE
    #LSE2021

