The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) successfully completed a practice fueling-at-sea (FAS) with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) during Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 Aug. 8, 2021.



U.S. Navy ships are replenished by Marine Sealift Command supply ships on a regular basis, but there is only one amphibious assault ship with the capability to provide fuel - USS Kearsarge.



“Being that we’re the last ship in the fleet that has the A-frame system, we’re able to send fuel to ships underway in places all around the world that USNS ships can’t get to,” said Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Perry, FAS rig captain aboard Kearsarge. “Sometimes we’re in a place or hot zone where USNS ships can’t go or won’t go and we’re able to keep the smaller ships on mission.”



Kearsarge conducted this test as part of an assessment by Afloat Training Group (Norfolk). This test included a practice run where Kearsarge linked fuel hoses with Gonzalez but did not send fuel.



This FAS marks the first time that Kearsarge completed the evolution since its 2018-2019 deployment and Perry said being in a training environment for LSE 2021 provided an excellent opportunity to safely provide FAS training to the crew.



A FAS consists of a delivery ship and a receiving ship. The receiving ship will come alongside the delivery ship and using ropes, wires, hoses, frames, and other equipment, Sailors from the delivery ship will affix the fuel hose to the receiving ship with help from Sailors on the receiving end.



Perry said that having the FAS capability is critical because it allows Kearsarge to be a force-multiplier by enabling smaller vessels and supporting indefinite underway operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 07:15 Story ID: 403583 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling-at-Sea: Kearsarge Conducts FAS during Large Scale Exercise 2021, by PO2 Jamica Ballard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.