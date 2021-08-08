210808-N-VM474-1049 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) sails alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a fueling-at-sea, Aug. 8, 2021. Kearsarge is underway to support Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy's ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today's complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gwyneth Vandevender)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 16:58 Photo ID: 6774519 VIRIN: 210808-N-VM474-1049 Resolution: 6599x4399 Size: 825.54 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.