210808-N-MZ836-1057 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2021)

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Jaimez, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Hector Wimmer control a close-in weapons system during a tracking-and-firing exercise aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Aug. 8, 2021. Kearsarge is underway to support Large-Scale Exercise 2021 (LSE 2021). LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy's ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today's complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 16:58 Photo ID: 6774513 VIRIN: 210808-N-MZ836-1057 Resolution: 5193x3462 Size: 919.9 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Supports Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.