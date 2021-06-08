Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, left, Senior Airman Jordan McCormick, 2nd Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, middle, and Lt. Col. Roy Rhinehart, 2nd OSS commander, right, cut the ribbon during the reopening ribbon cutting ceremony for the aircrew flight equipment building at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 6, 2021. Airmen within aircrew flight equipment prepare parachutes, drag chutes, helmets, survival kits and weaponry for the B-52H Stratofortress’ aircrew.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 16:43 Photo ID: 6774493 VIRIN: 210806-F-XK411-1069 Resolution: 7027x4685 Size: 15.95 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Barksdale reopens aircrew flight equipment building [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.