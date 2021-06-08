Barksdale reopens aircrew flight equipment building

Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, tours the reopened aircrew flight equipment building after the ribbon cutting ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 6, 2021. While touring, Dmytryszyn saw the equipment of the aircrew flight equipment building and how operations are run.

