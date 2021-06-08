Drag chutes hang from the ceiling in the reopened aircrew flight equipment building at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 6, 2021. Drag chutes are deployed to slow down the B-52H Stratofortress after landing.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6774495
|VIRIN:
|210806-F-XK411-1105
|Resolution:
|8036x5357
|Size:
|32.42 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale reopens aircrew flight equipment building [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT