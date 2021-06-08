Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale reopens aircrew flight equipment building [Image 2 of 6]

    Barksdale reopens aircrew flight equipment building

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tristan Biese 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Lt. Col. Roy Rhinehart, 2nd Operations Support Squadron commander, gives his remarks during the reopening ribbon cutting ceremony for the aircrew flight equipment building at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 6, 2021. Airmen within aircrew flight equipment prepare parachutes, drag chutes, helmets, survival kits and weaponry for the B-52H Stratofortress’ aircrew.

    Global Strike
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Senior Airman Tristan Biese

