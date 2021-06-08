Lt. Col. Roy Rhinehart, 2nd Operations Support Squadron commander, gives his remarks during the reopening ribbon cutting ceremony for the aircrew flight equipment building at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 6, 2021. Airmen within aircrew flight equipment prepare parachutes, drag chutes, helmets, survival kits and weaponry for the B-52H Stratofortress’ aircrew.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6774489
|VIRIN:
|210806-F-XK411-1037
|Resolution:
|6938x4625
|Size:
|15.18 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale reopens aircrew flight equipment building [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT