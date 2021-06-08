Barksdale reopens aircrew flight equipment building

Lt. Col. Roy Rhinehart, 2nd Operations Support Squadron commander, gives his remarks during the reopening ribbon cutting ceremony for the aircrew flight equipment building at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 6, 2021. Airmen within aircrew flight equipment prepare parachutes, drag chutes, helmets, survival kits and weaponry for the B-52H Stratofortress’ aircrew.

