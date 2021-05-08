Pictured here is a damaged rotor blade to the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that made a precautionary landing in Bucharest, Romania. The tip of the rotor blade has been removed to better show the damage. Cliff Barnes, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, assisted with the disassembly of the aircraft and correctly identified exactly what parts needed to be replaced. After the mechanics changed out everything Barnes suggested and the aircraft went through a series of flight checks, it safely returned to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania without further incident. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 02:36 Photo ID: 6772547 VIRIN: 210805-A-SM279-890 Resolution: 3836x2627 Size: 1.87 MB Location: BUCHAREST, RO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB LAR supports 1ID Black Hawk crew after emergency landing, damage to aircraft [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.