Cliff Barnes, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects a damaged rotor blade on a UH-60 Black Hawk in a hangar at Bucharest International Airport. After the precautionary landing due to a major mechanical problem, Barnes inspected the aircraft with the pilots and mechanics. They looked at all the parts, and Barnes pinpointed what needed to be replaced. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
07.26.2021
08.09.2021
|6772550
|210726-A-SM279-961
|2485x1581
|865.12 KB
BUCHAREST, RO
|2
|0
405th AFSB LAR supports 1ID Black Hawk crew after emergency landing, damage to aircraft
