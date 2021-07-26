405th AFSB LAR supports 1ID Black Hawk crew after emergency landing, damage to aircraft

Cliff Barnes, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects a damaged rotor blade on a UH-60 Black Hawk in a hangar at Bucharest International Airport. After the precautionary landing due to a major mechanical problem, Barnes inspected the aircraft with the pilots and mechanics. They looked at all the parts, and Barnes pinpointed what needed to be replaced. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

