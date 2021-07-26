Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB LAR supports 1ID Black Hawk crew after emergency landing, damage to aircraft [Image 1 of 4]

    405th AFSB LAR supports 1ID Black Hawk crew after emergency landing, damage to aircraft

    BUCHAREST, ROMANIA

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Cliff Barnes, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects a damaged rotor blade on a UH-60 Black Hawk after the aircraft conducted a precautionary landing in downtown Bucharest, Romania. The aircraft experienced a major mechanical problem in flight. After being towed to a hangar at Bucharest International Airport, Barnes pinpointed what needed to be replaced and helped the safety investigation team from U.S. Army Europe and Africa and the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade who were sent there to support. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 02:36
    Location: BUCHAREST, RO 
    This work, 405th AFSB LAR supports 1ID Black Hawk crew after emergency landing, damage to aircraft [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

