405th AFSB LAR supports 1ID Black Hawk crew after emergency landing, damage to aircraft

Cliff Barnes, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, inspects a damaged rotor blade on a UH-60 Black Hawk after the aircraft conducted a precautionary landing in downtown Bucharest, Romania. The aircraft experienced a major mechanical problem in flight. After being towed to a hangar at Bucharest International Airport, Barnes pinpointed what needed to be replaced and helped the safety investigation team from U.S. Army Europe and Africa and the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade who were sent there to support. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

