Pictured here is the damaged flange to the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that made a precautionary landing in Bucharest, Romania. Cliff Barnes, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Logistics Assistance Representative assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, pinpointed what needed to be replaced, and helicopter mechanics from the 1st Infantry Division replaced the flange and the input module. They also replaced an accessory gear box because it was needed as part of the safety investigation. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 02:36
|Photo ID:
|6772546
|VIRIN:
|210805-A-SM279-812
|Resolution:
|3419x2231
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|BUCHAREST, RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB LAR supports 1ID Black Hawk crew after emergency landing, damage to aircraft [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB LAR supports 1ID Black Hawk crew after emergency landing, damage to aircraft
LEAVE A COMMENT