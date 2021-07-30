Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches [Image 7 of 12]

    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches

    NAGO, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, consolidates trash during a beach cleanup on Sea Glass Beach, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2021. Over 100 Marines with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I MEF, assembled at six different beaches near Camp Schwab to gather and properly dispose of refuse as well as repair roads in need of service.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.05.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6766632
    VIRIN: 210730-M-AF005-1353
    Resolution: 3833x2851
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: NAGO, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa&rsquo;s beaches

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT