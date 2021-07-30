U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Caleb Hall, an amphibious assault crewman with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, gathers trash during a beach cleanup on Sea Glass Beach, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2021. Over 100 Marines with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I MEF, assembled at six different beaches near Camp Schwab to gather and properly dispose of refuse as well as repair roads in need of service. Hall is a native of Tallahassee, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2021 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6766629
|VIRIN:
|210730-M-AF005-1135
|Resolution:
|4702x3135
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|NAGO, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches
