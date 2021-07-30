Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Caleb Hall, an amphibious assault crewman with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, gathers trash during a beach cleanup on Sea Glass Beach, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2021. Over 100 Marines with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I MEF, assembled at six different beaches near Camp Schwab to gather and properly dispose of refuse as well as repair roads in need of service. Hall is a native of Tallahassee, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

