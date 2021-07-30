U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Ethan Jones, the amphibious assault vehicle platoon commander with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, delegates responsibility to Marines before conducting a beach cleanup on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2021. Over 100 Marines with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I MEF, assembled at six different beaches near Camp Schwab to gather and properly dispose of refuse as well as repair roads in need of service. Jones is a native of Nokesville, Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.05.2021 19:53 Photo ID: 6766626 VIRIN: 210730-M-AF005-1014 Resolution: 5050x3317 Size: 3.09 MB Location: NAGO, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.