Over 100 Marines gather to clean Okinawa’s beaches

U.S. Marines with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, consolidate trash during a beach cleanup on Sea Glass Beach, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2021. Over 100 Marines with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I MEF, assembled at six different beaches near Camp Schwab to gather and properly dispose of refuse as well as repair roads in need of service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

