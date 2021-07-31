Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Airmen connect with airshow attendees [Image 9 of 10]

    AFSOC Airmen connect with airshow attendees

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    Airshow attendees crowd around a 1st Special Operations Wing CV-22 Osprey from Hurlburt Field, Fla., during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. Air Force Special Operations Command Airmen and aircraft were one of the featured programs at AirVenture, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about recruitment opportunities, specialized airpower, military aviation heritage, and humanitarian capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

