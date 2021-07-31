A U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airman from Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., hosts an Air Force Special Operations Command information booth for airshow attendees during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. AFSOC arrived at the Air Show showcasing various job specialties to include Remotely Piloted Aircraft, Security Forces, Special Operations Surgical Teams, and Special Tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 19:27 Photo ID: 6766455 VIRIN: 210731-F-YW474-1071 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 5.27 MB Location: WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC Airmen connect with airshow attendees [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.