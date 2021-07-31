AFSOC Airmen connect with airshow attendees

A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider aerial gunner explains munitions trajectory properties to airshow attendees during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. AFSOC arrived at the Air Show showcasing various job specialties to include Remotely Piloted Aircraft, Security Forces, Special Operations Surgical Teams, Special Tactics, aerial gunners, and pilots of various aircraft to include the AC-130J Ghostrider, MC-130J Commando II, EC-130J Commando Solo, CV-22 Osprey, C-145 Combat Coyote, U-28 Draco, C-146 Wolfhound, MC-12 Liberty, and the MQ-9 Reaper displaying capabilities of airpower through aerial demonstrations and/or static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

