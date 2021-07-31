U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Don Brost from Hurlburt Field, Fla., teaches airshow attendees about various small unmanned aerial system capabilities during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. AFSOC arrived at the Air Show showcasing various job specialties to include Remotely Piloted Aircraft, Security Forces, Special Operations Surgical Teams, and Special Tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 19:26
|Photo ID:
|6766451
|VIRIN:
|210731-F-YW474-1070
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AFSOC Airmen connect with airshow attendees [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
