    AFSOC Airmen connect with airshow attendees [Image 3 of 10]

    AFSOC Airmen connect with airshow attendees

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Don Brost from Hurlburt Field, Fla., teaches airshow attendees about various small unmanned aerial system capabilities during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. AFSOC arrived at the Air Show showcasing various job specialties to include Remotely Piloted Aircraft, Security Forces, Special Operations Surgical Teams, and Special Tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 19:26
    Photo ID: 6766451
    VIRIN: 210731-F-YW474-1070
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC Airmen connect with airshow attendees [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    AFSOC
    Air Venture
    Oshkosh Airshow
    humans over hardware

