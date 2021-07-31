A C-47 Skytrain from the Commemorative Air Force “That’s All Brother”, San Marcos, Texas, and an 8th Special Operations Squadron CV-22 Osprey from Hurlburt Field, Fla., sit on the main aircraft static display ramp during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. Air Force Special Operations Command Airmen and aircraft were one of the featured programs at AirVenture, giving attendees the opportunity to learn about recruitment opportunities, specialized airpower, military aviation heritage, and humanitarian capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 19:27 Photo ID: 6766457 VIRIN: 210731-F-YW474-1149 Resolution: 4528x2547 Size: 5.3 MB Location: WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC Airmen connect with airshow attendees [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.