    173rd Airborne Brigade builds partnership with Georgian military [Image 4 of 6]

    173rd Airborne Brigade builds partnership with Georgian military

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Stubbs, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (airborne) fire support noncommissioned officer in charge, secures his parachuting gear on the ground after static-line jumping from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The U.S. Army used Agile Spirit 21 to help build their relationship with Georgian military forces and strengthen interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade builds partnership with Georgian military [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

