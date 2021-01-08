173rd Airborne Brigade builds partnership with Georgian military

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (airborne) retrieve a piece of heavy cargo after an airdrop demonstration during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The U.S. Army and Georgian military paratroopers showcased their jumping proficiency in front of an audience of distinguished visitors and Georgian media. Approximately, 2,500 military personnel from 15 allied and partner nations are participating in this theater security cooperation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

