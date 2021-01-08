U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (airborne) simulate securing a dropzone after an airdrop demonstration during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

Date Taken: 08.01.2021
Location: VAZIANI, GE
This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade builds partnership with Georgian military [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Milton Hamilton