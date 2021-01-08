173rd Airborne Brigade builds partnership with Georgian military

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (airborne) and Georgian military forces, stand in formation after an airdrop demonstration during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The U.S. Army and Georgian military paratroopers showcased their jumping proficiency in front of an audience of distinguished visitors and Georgian media. Agile Spirit 21 enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

