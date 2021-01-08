Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade builds partnership with Georgian military [Image 3 of 6]

    173rd Airborne Brigade builds partnership with Georgian military

    VAZIANI, GEORGIA

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (airborne) and Georgian military forces, stand in formation after an airdrop demonstration during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. The U.S. Army and Georgian military paratroopers showcased their jumping proficiency in front of an audience of distinguished visitors and Georgian media. Agile Spirit 21 enhances U.S., Georgian, allied and partner forces' lethality, interoperability and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 06:42
    Photo ID: 6765197
    VIRIN: 210801-F-VQ832-1513
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: VAZIANI, GE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade builds partnership with Georgian military [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

