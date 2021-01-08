173rd Airborne Brigade builds partnership with Georgian military

U.S. Army Private First Class Miles Farley, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (airborne) cavalry scout, retrieves a parachute from the dropzone during exercise Agile Spirit 21 at Vaziani Airfield, Georgia, August 1, 2021. Farley was responsible for removing all parachutes and cargo from the dropzone after the airdrop demonstration. Agile Spirit 2021 is a joint, multinational exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

